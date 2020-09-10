TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 360,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 131,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 38.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

