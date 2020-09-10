TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,920 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in UDR by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after purchasing an additional 323,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UDR by 41.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UDR by 281.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,823 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,109,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in UDR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,403,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,404,000 after acquiring an additional 203,938 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

