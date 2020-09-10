TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $53,901,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 6,406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,065,000 after buying an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cable One by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cable One by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cable One by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,822.12 on Thursday. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,843.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,740.74.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.35 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,853.20, for a total value of $618,968.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,109 shares of company stock worth $5,717,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

