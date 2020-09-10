TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ONE Gas worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

