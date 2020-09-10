TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 134,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,075 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,949,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,926.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,669 shares of company stock worth $3,320,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Shares of BFAM opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a P/E/G ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

