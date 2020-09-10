TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,423 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,423 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.