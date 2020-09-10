TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 456,528 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,528 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Globe Life worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $81.60 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $747,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,690.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GL. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

