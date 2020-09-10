Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.80. Tecogen shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 1,754 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecogen stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Tecogen worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

