Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

