Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of THW opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

