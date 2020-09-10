Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,550 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Teleflex by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $389.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $409.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

