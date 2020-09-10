Terracoin (TRC) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $182.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,287.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.02195511 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00795723 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011908 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000647 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

