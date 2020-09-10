Terrell K. Crews Sells 11,950 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,580,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $3,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,774,000 after purchasing an additional 367,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

