Tim Anderson Buys 7,200 Shares of Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Stock

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) insider Tim Anderson purchased 7,200 shares of Empresaria Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,024 ($3,951.39).

Shares of EMR opened at GBX 41.98 ($0.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.24. Empresaria Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.05.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

