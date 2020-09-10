Toh-Seng Ng Sells 12,617 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $56,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

