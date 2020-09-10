Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,862 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,485 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 101.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

