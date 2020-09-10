Traders Buy High Volume of Terex Call Options (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,474 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,322% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 call options.

Shares of TEX opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

