Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 22,877 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 7,149 call options.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12).

CVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 253,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CEL-SCI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 1,395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 494,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEL-SCI by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 86,075 shares in the last quarter.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.