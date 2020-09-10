Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 570% compared to the average volume of 335 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,008.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 219,063 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 268,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, MKM Partners cut their target price on Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

AGO stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.