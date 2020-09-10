Transcodium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,090.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $49,057.61 and $2,090.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00124044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00242335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.01634069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00174089 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,340,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

