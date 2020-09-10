Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Trigon Metals Inc (CVE:TM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.43. Trigon Metals shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 90,676 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72.

Trigon Metals Company Profile (CVE:TM)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

