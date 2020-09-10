Tristram Coffin Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) Stock

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) insider Tristram Coffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Diagnos stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,413 shares in the company, valued at C$19,454.45.

Tristram Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Tristram Coffin acquired 100,000 shares of Diagnos stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

CVE:ADK opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. Diagnos Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.55, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07.

About Diagnos

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

