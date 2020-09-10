Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.10

Shares of Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and traded as high as $47.70. Truxton shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Truxton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $132.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

