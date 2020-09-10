Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading Down 22.8%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price traded down 22.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.15. 1,201,835 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 797,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.64.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$385.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

