UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €62.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.85 ($70.41).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €54.08 ($63.62) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.94. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

