Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.93

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and traded as high as $20.18. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 5,570 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $88.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 21.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

