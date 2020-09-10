United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.58

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $6.07. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 16,709 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.