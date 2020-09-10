UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $312.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.00. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

