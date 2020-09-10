Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

