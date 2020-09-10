Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 70.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.51. 41,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.