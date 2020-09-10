Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,684 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $105,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 43.6% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 239,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 72,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

