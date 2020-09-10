Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Value Line worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Value Line by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Value Line by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Value Line by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Value Line by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Value Line alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ VALU opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. Value Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of -0.10.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th.

Value Line Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.