Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.56 Billion Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,449,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 548,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $1,560,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,672. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.15.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $184.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

