Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VCEL. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.03 million, a PE ratio of -1,632.00 and a beta of 2.88.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 123,026 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 568,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vericel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vericel by 2,822.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

