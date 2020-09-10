VeriME (VME) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.36 or 0.05311217 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037159 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00053337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

