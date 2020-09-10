Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $4.42 on Thursday, reaching $52.73. 39,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,643. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.