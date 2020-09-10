Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.94. 28,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

