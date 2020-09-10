Verizon Communications’ (VZ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

