Victoria M. Holt Sells 17,990 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Stock

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,845,772.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $153.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55 and a beta of 1.84. Proto Labs Inc has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

