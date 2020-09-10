VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend by 66.3% over the last three years.

CIZ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.38. 2,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,304. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.

