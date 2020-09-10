Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 17,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.46.

