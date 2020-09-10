VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CEZ)

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.66. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

