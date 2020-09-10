VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.001.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years.

CFO stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

