VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years.

Shares of CFA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,959. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.

