VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years.

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $48.05. 34,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

