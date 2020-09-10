VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CSB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CSB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.90. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

