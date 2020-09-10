Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Raised to $20.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 246.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $325.99 million, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Village Farms International by 76.2% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Village Farms International by 47.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

