Vincent Roche Sells 27,500 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $115.46 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.