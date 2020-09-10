Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) CEO Curtis A. Morgan Acquires 41,176 Shares

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

