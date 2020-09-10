Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €161.50 ($190.00).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €151.32 ($178.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €131.52. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.